Letter: AS WE ARE NOT VIRGIN MARY

God did not see fit to have a woman create a child by herself.

Therefore, if abortion is no longer an option, an additional law is required.

All males, living in, or visiting the USA, 13 years of age or older,

must submit their DNA to a Government Data Base.

So when a child is born, it will be clear who will cover the costs of living,

including medical and educational expenses.

That should also lower the cases of incest and rape, as those men will be in jail.

FM Westra

Former Pima County C.A.S.A. 1998-2008

FM (Frances) Westra

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

Comments may be used in print.

