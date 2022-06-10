Letter: As ye sow, so shall ye reap

For those who feel that babies should be brought to life even when the mother is compelled to do otherwise, should consider something. Babies grow up and they may become Ted Bundy, Adolph Hitler or Joseph Stalin. They may not feel they bear responsibility for the deaths that these "babies" bring forth, But God may feel otherwise. For the sake of a few they sacrifice the many? How many tortures should Satan serve upon those who cost 11 million lives because THEY reserved the right to determine who lives and who dies? God should decide the mothers fate, not those who would be God. Careful what you sow, God may make you reap......