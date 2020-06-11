Letter: ASARCO STRIKE

The lack of action on the part of the NLRB is indicative of the need to completely revamp American Labor Laws. In the mid seventies we tried to change some of these laws to create a level playing field dominated by corporate interests and right wing union haters . I was present when a vote to end a filibuster to further changes in the law when our own Senator Gold water was helping to kill any vote on such changes. He was on the floor filibustering to keep workers down and out. IT is long over due to change these laws to stop what is happening when workers strike for their rights as in ASARCO TODAY . A FOREIGN COMPANY IS TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE LOOPHOLES IN THE PRESENT LAW TO SCREW THESE WORKERS AND IT NEEDS TO BE STOPPED. TIME TO CLEAN UP THE MESS IN AMERICAN LABOR LAW TO STOP SCREWING WORKERS. FORMER PRESIDENT OF LOCAL 937 (AT MAGMABHP SAN MANUEL)
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
