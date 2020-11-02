 Skip to main content
Letter: Ashamed of the Mayflower?
Letter: Ashamed of the Mayflower?

Your recent article stating that the direct ancestors of the pilgrims who came over on the Mayflower are feeling both pride and shame illustrates what has happened to education in our country. Modern textbooks emphasize the wrongs done to Native Americans and people of color by White settlers. What also needs to be taught is how, for thousands of years, various dominant cultures invaded and subjugated other peoples. Whether it be Romans, Vikings, Goths, or Huns, the results were the same: total dominance. It was inevitable that western Europeans would settle in America sooner or later. And it was inevitable that they would bring with them their beliefs, attitudes, and diseases of 400 years ago.

Thankfully, we have evolved into a more humanistic nation, recognizing the rights of others to live free and pursue their dreams. This information also needs to be taught in school.

James Coan

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

