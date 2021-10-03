Letter: Asian trade agreement

Among the worst decisions by President Trump was to drop out of the TransPacific Partnership (TPP) initiated by President Obama. Without the United States, 10 nations formed a trade partnership/agreement that did not include China. China has now applied for admission into this agreement but the US has not. What better way for President Biden to deal with China than to join this trade agreement and keep China out? His justification for abandoning Afghanistan was to focus on growing threats from China.
John Schmitz
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.