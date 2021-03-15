Letter: Ask Every Question. Question Every Answer.

Re: the March 11 article "4 flawed reasoning processes that imperil society."
Whereas I enjoyed and agree with a recent opinion by Gil Shapiro, I disagree with his assertion that “...the best we can do is to be aware these bad (critical thinking protocols) exist.” There actually IS something we can do. It’s simple enough that anyone can do it and easy enough that anyone can remember what to do. I don’t normally advocate advice, council or slogans that can be put on a button, meme or bumper sticker, but in this case I think an exception should be made. The “something?” Ask every question. Question every answer. I am a progressive/liberal—politically, theologically—but I regularly read smart influencers I disagree with and sometimes find myself agreeing with them—Michael Gerson, Jennifer Rubin, George Will, Tom Friedman, the WSJ. In any issue or disagreement, I want to be able to understand and articulate the opposition’s point of view as cogently as my own. If I’m able to do that, I can disagree or oppose with integrity.
Patrick Cunningham
Northwest side
