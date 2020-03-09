Letter: Ask real experts about health care policy

Re: the March 2 article "Canada's socialized system of health care shouldn't be praised.'
Shame on you for printing, this is a clumsy attempt to influence Americans views on political issues.
I am a Canadian and a retired federal judge living for the winter in Arizona and watching your politics with great interest. I was formerly a medical malpractice attorney and my daughter is a physician.
Your readers should be informed that the article is a political piece full of superficial tripe.
Your readers might prefer some objective opinions which they can easily Google.
The author talks about Canadians going to the USA to avoid wait times. There is no doubt some do but I can assure you people in Canada are not dying in waiting rooms. I have many friends who winter in the States and they all come home for health care. One is a medical specialist who flies home each month just to keep his coverage intact.
Dan Ferguson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.