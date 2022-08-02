Letter: Ask senators to support affordable power and affordable Rx

Re: the July 28 article "Senate leaders agree on budget."

On July 28, the Daily Star reported on a U.S. Senate bill to address inflation, healthcare, energy, and climate. The Inflation Reduction Act also ensures that the largest corporations and the wealthiest households pay a fair share, while cutting the federal deficit by $300 billion.

The bill combats climate change by supporting clean power, clean transportation, and cutting edge technologies such as carbon capture. Independent analysis estimates a 31-44 percent reduction of carbon pollution by 2030. Transitioning from fossil fuels will improve air quality, put gasoline price shocks in the rear view mirror, and support Arizona's future as a clean-energy powerhouse.

Every Senate vote is needed. Ask Senators Sinema and Kelly for their support now. A quick phone call allows you to leave a message. It's fast, simple, and it might be single best thing you do today to support Arizona’s future. Sinema (202) 224-4521 and Kelly (202) 224-2235.

Michael Collins

North side