Letter: "Ask what your country can do for you"
Letter: "Ask what your country can do for you"

Democratic President John F. Kennedy famously in his Presidential inauguration speech in 1961 stated; "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country."

This speech was followed by citizens engaging in service to America

Now it seems to me that progressive democrats have reversed this statement. It is now how many food stamps can I get, how much of my student loans will the government forgive, how much medical will the government pay for, and how much of housing costs will the government pay for. Lastly, how much money will the government pay me for not working and how much money will the government give me for my children

No, nowadays it is not ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country, but ask WHAT your country can do for you, not what you can do for your country.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

