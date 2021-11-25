 Skip to main content
Letter: Ask your senators to put a price on carbon
As a mother, a teacher of 50 years, and 75-year-old woman, I feel a strong responsibility to those generations that come after me. So I’m asking you to join me in calling your US Senators and tell them you want a price on carbon included in the reconciliation bill, which they are negotiating now. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that we’re well on our way to destroying our planet as global warming causes catastrophic weather events, drought, and wildfires. A major cause is the greenhouse gases emitted from burning coal, oil, and gas. We can change this course of events only if we take aggressive action immediately to switch to solar, wind, and geothermal energy. Twenty-eight Nobel Prize winning economists and 3500 others agree that the fastest, most effective way to reduce greenhouse gases is to tax the carbon that energy companies emit, putting economic pressure on them to switch to renewables. So please, call your senators. It just takes a minute.

Lynne Jaffe

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

