Letter: Assault on America

The January 6th insurrection against the US Capitol and our democracy can be directly attributed to President Trump's rhetoric over the past 4 years. Six American citizens died as a result of this revolt and it sickens me to see this event politicized. Many Congressmen could have died had it not been for the Capitol police who prevented a massacre. References today, to the "far left's persecution" of the President by some of these very same people is divisive and feeds into the radical thinking. The President is a narcissist and is delusional about the election results. His actions demonstrate a lack of knowledge and concern about our electoral process and how our government operates. They are insulting to Republicans, Democrats and Independents who respect our Constitution and our representative democracy. This was not a political protest but an assault on all citizens of the US and the President should be held accountable.
Sandra Beecher
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.