Letter: Assault Rifle Gun Violence

For Years , the Far Right Wing Answer to GUN VIOLENCE has been a "Good Guy With A Gun" . Now it has morphed to " Harden the School Front Entrance" . Or, it's a " Mental Illness" Problem.

So what should we do now ? Besides the Schools , are we supposed to " Harden" the entrances to Churches, Grocery Stores, Libraries, Theaters , Restaurants, etc. ?

Also, If it is a Mental Illness Problem, why have Republican Governors and Congressman voted to reduce funding for Mental Healthcare ?

The Republicans are Running Out of Excuses . If they can't Lead, they Need to be Voted Out in November.

Lead, Follow, or Get the Hell Out of the Way------------

DAVID KEATING

East side