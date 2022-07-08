 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Assault weapons again

I am in total accord with the governor of Illinois and am furious at Monday's horrific murders. In this incident, even a dozen military special forces with assault weapons would have had difficulty taking out this sniper on a rooftop. It is even possible that they'd have incurred a loss of life or two. The comments from gun manufacturers, the NRA and too many pro gun congressmen that GOOD people with guns kill BAD people with guns becomes more idiotic every day. A security guard in Buffalo with a weapon died, 19 well armed police officers in Uvalde took an hour to take out one shooter and military special forces could not have prevented the Las Vegas or Highland Park massacres.

It is criminal that Americans are becoming more afraid to attend outdoor or indoor events. If the Supreme Court can overturn Roe v. Wade, then it is high time for Congress to initiate a modification of the 2nd Amendment to meet today's weapon technology to include banning assault weapons.

Chuck Cabrera

Northwest side

