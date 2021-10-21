Letter: "Assigning values" and "The Big Lie" (Oct 20)

Two letters connect: Aware of our society's penchant for assigning values to careers with matching salary amounts, the writer will encourage his young great-grandson to ignore all the suggested careers except Football Coach. He extolled the football coach’s grand salary being of so much more value than the paltry teacher's salary in comparison. He could have added the perfect example of the Football Coach value with Alabama's current Pro-Trump Senator Tommy Tuberville. Tuberville, a former college football coach was assigned so much value he was able to win his seat with a notable ignorance of even naming the three branches of government. Which brings me to the other letter that day reminding us of Joseph Goebbel's "Big Lie" (Hitler's Chief Minister of Propaganda) quote "If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself." Because now we've got a highly paid Coach-as-Senator repeating "The Big Lie" daily. A dangerous combination!
Connie Lewis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.