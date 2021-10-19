Letter: Assigning Values

Career days in elementary school usually included a question from the teacher as to “what would you like to be when you grow up?” Decades ago the frequent response often varied from doctor to lawyer, to some other profession leading to a better than average income. Depending on the grade level, nurses, fire fighters, and policing were seldom overlooked. And, of course, teachers. Based on current numbers, I’m likely to encourage my great-grandson to ignore all of the above and aspire to becoming a football coach. Compare the pay of U of A, UCLA and Stanford coaches make verses the average salary of our teachers. I understand the economics usually cited regarding major college sports. Don’t you ever wonder, however, how a society assigns values to human activity when filling classrooms appears far less important than filling a stadium, field house, or a coach’s bank account?
Don Weaver
Midtown
