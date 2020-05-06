Letter: Assignments for "LIBERATORS"

My assignments for those demonstrating to LIBERATE various states from health and safety restrictions: (1) Take paper and pen and write the names of family members (spouses, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren) and friends whose health and lives are acceptable collateral damage as a result of LIBERATION; (2) write the names of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, patient transporters, etc, whose health and lives you are willing to sacrifice; and (3) put in writing that you will neither seek nor accept medical assistance for your own COVID-19 related illness that you have acquired due to your own careless, cavalier actions. Instead, you will gladly preserve precious and scarce medical equipment and personnel for those who've tried to conscientiously follow the guidelines and protect themselves and others.
Marilyn Lindell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
