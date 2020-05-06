Letter: Assignments for "LIBERATORS"
View Comments

Letter: Assignments for "LIBERATORS"

My assignments for those demonstrating to LIBERATE various states from health and safety restrictions: (1) Take paper and pen and write the names of family members (spouses, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren) and friends whose health and lives are acceptable collateral damage as a result of LIBERATION; (2) write the names of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, patient transporters, etc, whose health and lives you are willing to sacrifice; and (3) put in writing that you will neither seek nor accept medical assistance for your own COVID-19 related illness that you have acquired due to your own careless, cavalier actions. Instead, you will gladly preserve precious and scarce medical equipment and personnel for those who've tried to conscientiously follow the guidelines and protect themselves and others.

Marilyn Lindell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How would you judge President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our letter writers weigh in with varying takes, in this Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Our Sunday edition of Letters to the Editor contains shout outs to the Daily Star and the classical music played on KUAT, and a call out of BLM's acting director, William Pendley.

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News