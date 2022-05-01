 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Asylum seekers are still committing Improper Entry

In July 2018, respected Constitutional Law Professor Jonathan Turley wrote an article published in TheHill.com titled, "Seeking asylum does not make illegal entry legal." Turley pointed out that asylum claims can be made at any time, even after illegal entry into the country and that if the claim is later denied, the person can be deported for having violated 8 USC 1325, Improper Entry by Alien, a federal criminal offense. Turley wrote, "Even if a person asserts asylum and completes the application, the government can still pursue criminal charges. If the asylum application is rejected as meritless or unsupported, the person can be prosecuted or deported." This contradicts immigration activists, many who are in the news media, including locally, who do not believe that the historic number of people entering the country in between ports of and claiming asylum are doing anything illegal. I believe they are wrong on this, and Turley set the legal record straight.

Taylor Greenway

Midtown

