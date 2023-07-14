A December 2022 report from Syracuse University reflected that about 1,565,000 people are currently awaiting their asylum hearings before U.S. Immigration Judges or U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Asylum Officers. Most of these people are at large in the U.S. Recent asylum applicants at the border have been issued Notices to Appear in court as far in advance as 2035. There is a new CBP on line asylum application form I-589 that applicants must now use. DHS/CBP defines grounds for asylum as being based on suffering persecution, or fear that they will suffer persecution, due to Race, Religion, Nationality, membership in a particular social group, or Political opinion. Hundreds of thousands of people, who illegally crossed the border claiming asylum, have been admitted under the Biden administration. I fully believe that many of these claims are bogus. These people are not stupid. I believe they have been educated by smugglers, friends, relatives, social media, etc., as to what to say when claiming asylum.