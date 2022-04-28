Letter: Asylum Seekers

It seems to me that most, if not all Americans are concerned with all the migrants deaths that occur while attempting to come to the United States. They die while transitioning through Mexico as well as in the rivers of Texas and the deserts of the Southwest.

I propose a simple solution to the "border "crisis".

First, complete the wall. Any immigrants will have to come through ports of entry.

Second, require any asylum seeker from a country with an Am er rican embassy to require them to apply at that embassy. Any person accepted will be flown to the United States. This will be cheaper for us than sending the refused applicants home.

Third. Only accept applicants for asylum at ports of entry from countries without an American embassy.

Fourth, let the policy be known throughout the world.

That should stop our border crisis and save immigrants lives..

Thomas Wenzel

East side

