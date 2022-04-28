 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Asylum Seekers

  • Comments

It seems to me that most, if not all Americans are concerned with all the migrants deaths that occur while attempting to come to the United States. They die while transitioning through Mexico as well as in the rivers of Texas and the deserts of the Southwest.

I propose a simple solution to the "border "crisis".

First, complete the wall. Any immigrants will have to come through ports of entry.

Second, require any asylum seeker from a country with an Am er rican embassy to require them to apply at that embassy. Any person accepted will be flown to the United States. This will be cheaper for us than sending the refused applicants home.

Third. Only accept applicants for asylum at ports of entry from countries without an American embassy.

Fourth, let the policy be known throughout the world.

That should stop our border crisis and save immigrants lives..

Thomas Wenzel

People are also reading…

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Putin going nuclear

I propose the US immediately begin a humanitarian airlift to Ukraine much like the Berlin Airlift of 1948-49. Well publicized and well escorte…

Letter: Besieged

The Republican party is using a political technique that creates a feeling of being besieged and victimized. According to them, the nation is …

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News