 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Atlanta Spa Shooting
View Comments

Letter: Atlanta Spa Shooting

  • Comments

Eight people were shot to death at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area on Tuesday evening, raising fears that the crimes may have targeted people of Asian descent. Such an attack, race or gender based, serves no purpose other than to destroy the peace of a society and to bring devastation to the communities.

The Holy Prophet Muhammed (pbuh) said “There is no superiority of an Arab over a non-Arab, or of a non-Arab over an Arab, and no superiority of a white person over a black person or of a black person over a white person, except on the basis of personal piety and righteousness.” righteousness.”

His Holiness Hadhrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said, “Another Principle of Islam to develop peace is that we should not tolerate injustice towards others or for their rights to be usurped. As In the same way we would not accept for our own rights to be taken, we should not be willing to accept it for others.”

Love ,thoughts and prayers.

Sohail Qureshi

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News