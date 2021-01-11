 Skip to main content
Letter: ATTACK HIT HOME
The horror of the terrorist attack on the Capital on the 6th spills over into our neighborhood. I play over in my head the countless nightmarish stories of those who endured the attack. It was seeing all the yellow flags…the one that reads ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ with a snake on it. On one of our neighbor’s flagpole, under the American flag, this yellow flag billows in the wind. I wondered if he was there, now a terrorist to me. Are there any others who live down the street who don’t fly the yellow flag? Now knowing this group wants to destroy our democracy changes everything in our gated community filled with professionals, many with small children. The HOA could ask that the flag be taken down, but it would be pointless… the genie is out of the bottle. For our household, for our neighborhood, this is no longer a political and/or governmental problem... it is now personal.

Cathey Langione

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

