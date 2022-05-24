Letter: Attack on abortion rights/human rights

The upcoming decision by Mitch McConnell's Supreme Court is immoral and unconscionable. He and his cronies are raging about the leak of the draft report instead of being concerned about the implications of their Court's decision. In my mind the leaker is a national hero who should be held up as an example of courage and moral rectitude. We need to understand that this Court will continue its assault on our basic rights. What's next from this extreme far right Court. Contraception and interracial marriage banned, the right to vote further eviscerated, gay marriage overturned. We need to be very vigilant and support our politicians who value a women's right to choose and other human rights. Additionally, since we live in a State with a trigger law to make abortion totally illegal, we have to find a way to support any woman, child or teenager who needs to get to the Western States that allow this basic right. The Court's decision is sickening but not unexpected.