Letter: Attack on Democracy
Letter: Attack on Democracy

Today Senate Republicans successfully blocked the voting rights act, a continuation of the widespread attack on our right to vote. Certainly this is the biggest attack on our democracy since the civil war. It seems that these actions and laws, including in Arizona, affects all…Democrats, Republicans and Independents. But their purpose is clear…interfere with and restrict voting rights of people of color and Democrats. While disheartening and ruthless we must stand against these acts and, no matter what it takes, exercise our right to vote. Of course the reasons for these attempts to interfere with our right to vote stems from the “big lie” that so many Americans have been conned into believing. Americans must stand for truth and reality if we are to remain an democratic society that believes in truth, justice and the rights of citizens.

Randy Kautto

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

