 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Attack on Michigan Secretary of State
View Comments

Letter: Attack on Michigan Secretary of State

To the armed protesters who surrounded the home of Michigan's Secretary of State and to the other amoebas who believe that Trump won the election, GET A LIFE. The Trump people tried to prove there was corruption in the Michigan election by claiming fraud in Edison County. THERE IS NO EDISON COUNTY IN MICHIGAN. This is just another ploy by a narcissistic baby who cannot tell the truth from a lie because he believes that everything that comes out of his mouth is straight from some divine being -- himself. This is Jim Jones who told lie after lie, but was believed because his followers were enamored with his charisma. Charisma is not the truth. The truth is the truth and the truth here is that Trump lost the election and whatever voter fraud there might have been has ALREADY been dealt with by the Federal Government including the FBI whose head is a Trump appointee.

Cynthia Schiesel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News