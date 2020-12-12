Letter: Attack on Michigan Secretary of State

To the armed protesters who surrounded the home of Michigan's Secretary of State and to the other amoebas who believe that Trump won the election, GET A LIFE. The Trump people tried to prove there was corruption in the Michigan election by claiming fraud in Edison County. THERE IS NO EDISON COUNTY IN MICHIGAN. This is just another ploy by a narcissistic baby who cannot tell the truth from a lie because he believes that everything that comes out of his mouth is straight from some divine being -- himself. This is Jim Jones who told lie after lie, but was believed because his followers were enamored with his charisma. Charisma is not the truth. The truth is the truth and the truth here is that Trump lost the election and whatever voter fraud there might have been has ALREADY been dealt with by the Federal Government including the FBI whose head is a Trump appointee.
Cynthia Schiesel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!