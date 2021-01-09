 Skip to main content
Letter: Attack on Our Capital
Terrorists are terrorists. Period.

An attack on the Pentagon or U.S. Capital by foreigners may be an act of war or not, but is definitely terrorism. An attack by Americans on the Pentagon or U.S. Capital, may be treason or not, but is definitely terrorism.

If we don’t treat threatening, gun-toting “protesters”, aiming guns at our police, and Capital trespassers as we should, we are in for many more First Amendment “tantrums”, and no doubt escalating lawlessness.

No problem can be fixed until it is admitted. The pot has been stirred for a while. The 25th Amendment or impeachment of President Trump will solve nothing.

Rick Singer

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

