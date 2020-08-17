You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Attack on voting by mail
View Comments

Letter: Attack on voting by mail

Our president is very familiar with lies and false information, having provided us with over 20,000 examples during his presidency. The most egregious of these is his attack on voting by mail, which, contrary to his assertions, is the safest and most convenient, voting method. Rather than relying on studies as the most accurate foundation for a conclusion, he depends on statements of his own, such as, “many people are saying.”

To the contrary, studies universally prove that voter fraud is almost nonexistent, occurring only between .00004% and .00009% of votes cast. Never before in the history of this country has such a false and dangerous attack been made on the right to vote. It is even more cynical, because it is made by our president and joined in by his appointed sycophant attorney general, the chief law enforcement officer of this nation. As voters we cannot countenance this nefarious attack, and must remove this president permanently from any elected position.

Harry Peck

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: A letter writer asserts that the Daily Star was a little too ready to cover the recent wash out of a section of President Donald Trump's border wall. That and more in our Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News