Letter: Attack on voting by mail

Our president is very familiar with lies and false information, having provided us with over 20,000 examples during his presidency. The most egregious of these is his attack on voting by mail, which, contrary to his assertions, is the safest and most convenient, voting method. Rather than relying on studies as the most accurate foundation for a conclusion, he depends on statements of his own, such as, “many people are saying.”
To the contrary, studies universally prove that voter fraud is almost nonexistent, occurring only between .00004% and .00009% of votes cast. Never before in the history of this country has such a false and dangerous attack been made on the right to vote. It is even more cynical, because it is made by our president and joined in by his appointed sycophant attorney general, the chief law enforcement officer of this nation. As voters we cannot countenance this nefarious attack, and must remove this president permanently from any elected position.
Harry Peck
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
