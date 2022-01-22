 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Attacking Small Businesses is Wrong
After everything Tucson's small businesses have been through, it is incredibly frustrating to see some in Congress continue to push for policies that would further undermine our ability to create jobs and support our communities. The PRO Act—an anti-business, anti-worker bill that essentially died in the Senate thanks to Senator Sinema and Kelly —is being resurrected in Democrats’ budget bill, or at least some of the worst parts of it are. That includes fines of up to $100,000 for even minor, technical infractions of federal labor law that have nothing to do with working conditions whatsoever. These fines could quickly add up and put local small businesses out for good. I was glad to see our Senators keep their distance from the PRO Act, and I hope they will take another stand for Arizona businesses by opposing these punitive penalties as well.

Mark Botterbusch

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

