Letter: Attempt at mob rule on 1/6/2021
Prior to the election, I commented in our newspaper that Donald Trump is like a petulant child, unwilling to let us play a game with his ball unless he is allowed to win. I expressed a plea for Donald to simply go away and take his ball if he needed to. If you don't have the capacity to play by the rules, then go away. Frankly, I believe most good Americans, Democrats and Republicans, would agree.

But Donald wouldn't do that. He decided if he can't be guaranteed that he's the winner--i.e., that he's not a loser--then nobody gets to play. And so he's trying to throw a grenade on the playing field that he must vacate.

This is the terrible fallout of a severe narcissistic personality imploding. And that personality belongs to the most powerful person in the world.

Wayne Satten

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

