Letter: ATTENTION UNVACCINATED PEOPLE
  • Comments

Stay home!

If you don't mind contracting COVID (or even dying from it), that's your prerogative.

But, it is unconscionable that you expose other people to the potential of getting COVID from you (even your own family and kids)! News flash - shoppers and employees at stores, restaurants, etc., etc. do not want to be exposed. Neither do your co-workers.

And guess what - neither do health care providers and workers and hospital staff. Duh!

So, Stay home, even if you contract COVID yourself - stay home. Treat your own symptoms yourself. Do not go to any hospital and expose others. Unconscionable is an understatement.

If you die of COVID - hey - you had a choice. And, by the way, this is not political. It is a matter of life and death.

Karen McKee

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

