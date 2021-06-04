Letter: Attn Democrats, particularly Kyrsten Sinema

The high road is always preferable. I am an advocate of mutual respect, cooperation, good faith negotiation, and bipartisanship. However, right now the stakes are too high. The only way to deal with the Republicans in power is to use the same tactics they have been using for years to get their agenda done and block cooperation with good faith negotiation. When it is critical, leadership requires moving ahead even without the consensus that is desirable. Is it a risk? Yes. Will there be ramifications? Yes. But consider the risks of not doing what is right and necessary. The stakes are too high.
Anne Parker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.