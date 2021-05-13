Letter: audit auditions

To whom,
Just wondering where the auditions for the audit are being held, time, place etc.
I just wanted to get this in because I can't wait for too many counts because
the 'bamboo' paper may disintegrate, they should have used papyrus!
Ok ,thank you, just wondering when my turn to count is, I thought maybe someone
independant (not a follower with vested interest) vote counter would be in order.
Heck I'll even do it for half price! $75,000 sounds like a deal!
norman osmun
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.