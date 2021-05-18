Letter: Audit results to the trash bin

Eventually, when the Republican party audit of Maricopa County 2020 elections comes out with their probable statement, something to the effect of “There were many, many irregularities in the vote”, are We, the People, expected to believe them? This is the party that threw in with the greatest liar of them all, and continues to do so to this day. So no, you can take your audit and march off into the sunset of relevance as the people of the United States replace you with additional forward-thinking Democrats and moderate Republicans who put their service to the country above whatever it is you are trying to sell.
James Hailey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.