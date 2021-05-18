 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Audit results to the trash bin
View Comments

Letter: Audit results to the trash bin

  • Comments

Eventually, when the Republican party audit of Maricopa County 2020 elections comes out with their probable statement, something to the effect of “There were many, many irregularities in the vote”, are We, the People, expected to believe them? This is the party that threw in with the greatest liar of them all, and continues to do so to this day. So no, you can take your audit and march off into the sunset of relevance as the people of the United States replace you with additional forward-thinking Democrats and moderate Republicans who put their service to the country above whatever it is you are trying to sell.

James Hailey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News