Letter: Audits and Big Lie

Having confidence in our nation’s elections, I have challenged those who shout “election fraud” when asked about President Biden’s win over Trump. When asked about evidence, the general response equates to conspiracy theories that have no basis in reality. As Trump and his supporters continue to push the “big lie” these many months since the election, I have to admit I find I am starting to ponder the accuracy of our elections. Perhaps something is amiss. After all, in 2016 when Hillary Clinton lost to Trump, I immediately questioned how this could be. How could anyone as ignorant and morally deficient as Trump get elected to the highest position in this country? Thanks to the “big lie” coalition, I think they are on to something. I think there was fraud back in 2016, because no way Trump could have won. I say bring on the 2016 election audits!
Sherri Schamel
Northwest side
