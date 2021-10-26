 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Audits and Big Lie
View Comments

Letter: Audits and Big Lie

  • Comments

Having confidence in our nation’s elections, I have challenged those who shout “election fraud” when asked about President Biden’s win over Trump. When asked about evidence, the general response equates to conspiracy theories that have no basis in reality. As Trump and his supporters continue to push the “big lie” these many months since the election, I have to admit I find I am starting to ponder the accuracy of our elections. Perhaps something is amiss. After all, in 2016 when Hillary Clinton lost to Trump, I immediately questioned how this could be. How could anyone as ignorant and morally deficient as Trump get elected to the highest position in this country? Thanks to the “big lie” coalition, I think they are on to something. I think there was fraud back in 2016, because no way Trump could have won. I say bring on the 2016 election audits!

Sherri Schamel

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News