Letter: Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul

The U.S. military admits that the August 29th drone strike in Afghanistan that killed 10 innocent civilians,7 of them children,was a "tragic mistake"; yet our government suppresses the whole truth about the drone war program.
President Biden assures us that that the program will continue so that Americans may be kept safe from terrorist attacks.
We hear little about former U.S. Air Force intelligence analyst Daniel Hale, who revealed to a journalist that, for the period he was able to document, 90% of drone strike victims were civilians. Many were children. This latest strike was a mistake, but hardly an aberration. It was in fact quite typical. Daniel Hale
was convicted of violating the WWI-era Espionage Act. He is now in prison for telling the truth.
Drone strikes don't make us safe. We the people must demand an end to them.
Kim Mathews
East side
