Letter: Aug. 31 opinion-Diving into the mystery of math...

I enjoyed reading the opinion and analysis "Diving into the mystery of math can be fun" Aug. 31. I'm an almost completely retired CPA (cleaning, pressing and alterations, no, not really).
In my work in public practice I performed audits; prepared financial statements, business and individual income tax returns; and engaged in business and tax planning with my clients. Being nimble in arithmetic (adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing, fractions, percentages and decimals) has been a very good foundation for my work.
The two math puzzles the writer presented and numerous others have always been interesting and fun for me. Due to my arithmetic foundation, financial schedules or general ledgers with hundreds, or even thousands, of numbers and captions was a pleasant challenge as opposed to indifference, dread or fear.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
