 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Aug. 31 opinion-Diving into the mystery of math...
View Comments

Letter: Aug. 31 opinion-Diving into the mystery of math...

  • Comments

I enjoyed reading the opinion and analysis "Diving into the mystery of math can be fun" Aug. 31. I'm an almost completely retired CPA (cleaning, pressing and alterations, no, not really).

In my work in public practice I performed audits; prepared financial statements, business and individual income tax returns; and engaged in business and tax planning with my clients. Being nimble in arithmetic (adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing, fractions, percentages and decimals) has been a very good foundation for my work.

The two math puzzles the writer presented and numerous others have always been interesting and fun for me. Due to my arithmetic foundation, financial schedules or general ledgers with hundreds, or even thousands, of numbers and captions was a pleasant challenge as opposed to indifference, dread or fear.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News