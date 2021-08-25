 Skip to main content
Letter: AUGUST 26 IS WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY
Congress declared August 26th Women’s Equality Day in 1973 to commemorate passage of women’s suffrage and as a symbol of the continued fight for equal rights. That fight continues.

When the Constitution was ratified, “We the People” did not include women.

Today women are only partially covered, via the 14th Amendment. In Minor v Happersett (1874), the Supreme Court decided women had citizens’ rights under the 14th Amendment, but not voting rights. Nearly 100 years later in Reed v. Reed (1971), for the first time the Supreme Court ruled that differential treatment based on sex is prohibited under the 14th Amendment. But in 1996, in U.S. v. Virginia the Supreme Court ruled this prohibition has limits, giving sex discrimination less Constitutional protection than race or religion.

The Equal Rights Amendment is needed to correct these limitations, to grant women full legal equality and formally add women to the Constitution.

For more about the Equal Rights Amendment, visit www.erataskforceaz.com.

Lynne Leonard

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

