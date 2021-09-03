 Skip to main content
Letter: August30 editorial "Expect Trump back...."
An August 30 Star editorial by Ted Harvey blathered on and on about Trump's wonderfulness and the ""radical left's" smearing of our former president. I want to ask the opinion page editors would they have printed an editorial lionizng Hitler or Stalin, a piece, like this one, stuffed with bald-faced lies and harmful distortions? Why validate such manifest offal by publishing it? Why equate lies with facts? As I'm overly-fond of saying, an open mind is not a wind-swept mind.

Jefferson Carter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

