Letter: August30 editorial "Expect Trump back...."

An August 30 Star editorial by Ted Harvey blathered on and on about Trump's wonderfulness and the ""radical left's" smearing of our former president. I want to ask the opinion page editors would they have printed an editorial lionizng Hitler or Stalin, a piece, like this one, stuffed with bald-faced lies and harmful distortions? Why validate such manifest offal by publishing it? Why equate lies with facts? As I'm overly-fond of saying, an open mind is not a wind-swept mind.
Jefferson Carter
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.