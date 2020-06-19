Letter: Aunt Jemima...i sout

The world knew her as "Aunt Jemima," but her given name was Nancy Green and she was a true American success story. She was born a slave in 1834 Montgomery County, KY... and became a wealthy superstar in the advertising world, Green was 56-yrs old when she made her debut in 1893 at a fair and exposition in Chicago. She demonstrated the pancake mix and served thousands of pancakes... and became an immediate star. Her exhibition drew so many people that special security personnel were assigned to keep the crowds moving. Nancy Green was signed to a lifetime contract, traveled on
promotional tours all over the country, and was extremely well paid.
Her financial freedom and stature as a national spokesperson enabled
her to become a leading advocate against poverty and in favor of equal
rights for folks in Chicago. She maintained her job until her death in 1923, at age 89.
Nancy Green was a remarkable woman...
She been ERASED by politically correct bedwetters.
IHOR KUNASZ
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!