Letter: Australian Wildfires
Maybe I’m making a little too much out of this but I thought the headline on New Year’s Day (Joyous start to a new year) was totally out of line with what is actually happening. One only has to look in the Nation & World section to see that wildfires are devastating Australia including the area around Sydney. Hard to feel joyous while you're battling fire and drought. While fireworks are usually associated with good times, fireworks in the middle of a firestorm seems a little out of place; much like the headline.

Gary Kenyon

Foothills

