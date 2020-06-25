Letter: Authentic Political Correctness

So there’s been a thoughtful pause of the media showering us with PC. Their latest quest for attention seems intent on creating social unrest by pointing to one race of Americans acting on the belief of being “superior” as opposed to another race of Americans, categorically thought of being “inferior.” Whites vs Blacks. In that order. Their placards and banners read: “Systemic Racism.” Once real in South Africa. Apartheid. No longer real in our country. Beginning in 1964. Think about it, seriously. How can a “systemic racial culture” embrace black Congressional representatives; mayors of major cities; integrated public schools; millionaire pro athletes; military generals; supreme court justices; and a two-term black president? And more. All inferior? Political correctness? Today’s PC ought to be billed as “systemic social justice,” not just another media headline ploy; but as an authentic characterization of an American institution to which we should all aspire. Now. Systemic social justice. So overdue.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
