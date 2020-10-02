Letter: Authoritarian Rule

Autocratic and dictatorial leaders have some consistent traits that make them autocrats and dictators. They promote and take actions to:
Discredit the press and media
Present an alternate narrative to the truth
Discredit the country’s judiciary and law enforcement
Discredit the country’s military
Discredit the country’s intelligence service
Critisize the country’s allies while favoring the country’s enemies
Appoint unqualified loyalists in key positions
Promote division within the country
Punish their political enemies and support their loyalists
Support militant groups that will protect them
Promote corruption to benefit themselves or to achieve a political agenda
Attempt to remain in power to benefit their ego or bank account
Blame others for their own shortcomings
Discourage fair elections
All of these factors work against a democratic form of government. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has and is doing all of these things instead of leading our country and improving the lives of our citizens. We must vote to have a democratic leader in the White House, not a dictator.
Douglas Elliott
Oro Valley
