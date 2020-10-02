 Skip to main content
Letter: Authoritarian Rule
Letter: Authoritarian Rule

Autocratic and dictatorial leaders have some consistent traits that make them autocrats and dictators. They promote and take actions to:

Discredit the press and media

Present an alternate narrative to the truth

Discredit the country’s judiciary and law enforcement

Discredit the country’s military

Discredit the country’s intelligence service

Critisize the country’s allies while favoring the country’s enemies

Appoint unqualified loyalists in key positions

Promote division within the country

Punish their political enemies and support their loyalists

Support militant groups that will protect them

Promote corruption to benefit themselves or to achieve a political agenda

Attempt to remain in power to benefit their ego or bank account

Blame others for their own shortcomings

Discourage fair elections

All of these factors work against a democratic form of government. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has and is doing all of these things instead of leading our country and improving the lives of our citizens. We must vote to have a democratic leader in the White House, not a dictator.

Douglas Elliott

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

