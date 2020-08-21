 Skip to main content
Letter: Authoritarian Trump Must Go
Letter: Authoritarian Trump Must Go

Wednesday, President Trump said he is blocking funding for the Postal Service to ensure that they will not be able to handle the expected increase in mail-in and absentee ballots during the election.

This is one example of how our President continues to forward the authoritarian playbook before the November election: sowing distrust in results, suggesting a delay, cutting off avenues for safe voting, not committing to accept the results, and saying he is happy to take help from foreign governments. We should be shocked, but Trump has managed to make us numb to such remarks.

Letters to the Star have strained to find reasons to support Trump, including dubious remarks about a newly “robust” economy and claims about a COVID cure that is “around the corner”. Even if they were true, which they are likely not, the President’s actions to hamstring the election make it clear he should go.

Edward Beshore

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

