Letter: Authoritarianism
The Encyclopedia Britanica defines authoritarianism as the principal of blind submission to authority, as opposed to individual freedom of thought and action. In government, authoritarianism denotes any political system that concentrates power in the hands of a leader or small elite group that is not constitutionally responsible to the body of the people.

Authoritarian leaders often exercise power arbitrarily without regard to existing bodies of law. They value order and control over personal freedom. A government run by authoritarianism is usually headed by a dictator.

Does any of this sound like what we have been experiencing in the past year or so? The key difference is we, the people have the opportunity to rest control of our lives back from the political, social, and environmental elite. Remember this the next time you have any opportunity to vote.

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

