Letter: Autocracy or Democracy
For us, it is a first, Never before, More than a curse, Sick, sick, to the core. Hate and division is here, Promoting the big lie, Our society, now, full of fear, To Democracy, we may say goodbye. As Hitler and Mussolini did, A coup they arranged, Now Trump makes his bid, And is, as they were, deranged. The Republican Party ha become a cult, With a leader promoting division and hate, Heil Trump, Heil Trump, to a fault, Unless, we the people do not protest and demonstrate. Autocracy or Democracy, take your pick, With a Democracy, we are free, With an Autocracy we will be sick, And for sure, with this Poem, to jail I will be. So, speak out protest, History must not repeat, We all must do our best, Or, our Democracy will take a back seat!! No Heil Trump, No Heil Trump!!!!

Mark Adams

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

