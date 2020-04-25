Letter: Avoid the Spread of Corona!
Letter: Avoid the Spread of Corona!

Stay Away From Corona!

Shh!!! There is a new guest in town!

It’s called Corona! Not a funny clown!

Hey, Good Fellas! Stay away from this ghost!

Follow proper hygiene, and don’t be the host!

For 20 seconds, with soap and water!

Wash your hands every other quarter!

Drink warm water with lemon and honey!

Get some breeze when the weather is sunny!

Use paper napkins when you sneeze!

Keep some distance; don’t be a sheep!

Learn science and math since no more school!

Stay home! Play safe! Be kind, joyous and hopeful!

Varni Modi, seven years old

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

