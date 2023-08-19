The item in today’s opinion page titled “AZ’s entirely avoidable energy crisis” proposes a regional “energy grid”. It is my understanding that such a grid already exists and has been in place for many years. It is the “Western Electricity Coordinating Council.” The authors do note that Texas is NOT part of such a grid and may have suffered as a result. There is no guarantee that Arizona will not be hit by some issue, but we already have capability in place to work with others to minimize the impact.