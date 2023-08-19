The item in today’s opinion page titled “AZ’s entirely avoidable energy crisis” proposes a regional “energy grid”. It is my understanding that such a grid already exists and has been in place for many years. It is the “Western Electricity Coordinating Council.” The authors do note that Texas is NOT part of such a grid and may have suffered as a result. There is no guarantee that Arizona will not be hit by some issue, but we already have capability in place to work with others to minimize the impact.
Alan Roehl, retired electrical engineer
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.