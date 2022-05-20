Letter: Award for Bowers Shows Decline of GOP

Congratulations to Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers for winning a John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award for refusing to along with Donald Trump’s attempts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. As Speaker Bowers aptly noted, though: “Honoring my oath and the people’s choices at the ballot box are not heroic acts.”

Unfortunately, the Republican Party has devolved to the point where GOP office holders like Bowers who actually feel obliged to uphold their constitutional duties are being outnumbered by colleagues who either openly pursue authoritarian, self-serving ends or who cowardly refuse to take a stand against such antidemocratic actions.

It is a sad commentary when a GOP official of today has to be honored for doing what generations of law-abiding, conscientious office holders in the past have had no hesitation in doing when they felt the long-revered democratic ideals of this country demanded it.

John Covert

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

