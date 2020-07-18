Letter: Awareness of history avoids repeating mistakes
Letter: Awareness of history avoids repeating mistakes

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” (George Santayana)

There are better solutions for eliminating racist undertones of historical monuments than tearing them down or hiding them in museums. We need reminders of history, even the bad parts they seem to glorify.

A suggestion for people who are serious about eliminating unsavory connotations, but appreciate the importance of remembering history, good and bad: Keep the monuments; add explanatory plaques or signs that enlighten viewers about distasteful aspects of history and clarify laudable things we should memorialize.

Are you serious about changing the message? Or are you simply feeling the adrenaline rush of destruction, like the vandals who recently destroyed the statue of an abolitionist hero outside the Wisconsin State Capitol? Let’s purify the intent and actions associated with the worthy cause of eliminating racism. Indiscriminate destruction harms the cause rather than helps it.

Warren Hatcher

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

