Letter: Awesome Supreme Court Nominee

Kudos to President Biden for nominating a superb candidate for the United States Supreme Court. Judge Kentaji Brown-Jackson's varied experience and love for our Country and the judicial process was fully on display. However, the process was tainted by the absurd, demeaning, patronizing and racist questions asked of her by Southerners whose vision of the world does not include anyone who does not look or think like them.

Judge Brown-Jackson was talked down to, slandered and lectured as though she was a child, by traitors and Trump apologists. She was accused of being soft on crime, supporting child pornographers and the sin of lying to a senator.

Those despicable senators will of course claim that they are voting against Judge Brown-Jackson because she is too liberal and out-of-the-mainstream. That is not true! They will vote against her because of their hostility towards persons of color.

Judge Kentaji Brown-Jackson represents what America really looks like. She deserves to be confirmed.

James Robinett

Southwest side

