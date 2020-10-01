Letter: AZ Electors

Dear Arizonans,
The popular vote is very essential in Arizona. There is much talk regarding the plan to overturn election results by the manipulation of the Electoral College. This talk may discourage people from believing their vote would count.
Fortunately, our state law requires Arizona’s eleven electors to be chosen from the same political party as the presidential candidate who wins the majority vote in the state in November.
YOUR VOTE COUNTS! Remember, people have died for your right to vote.
Fellow citizen,
Leonard Walker
Leonard Walker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
